2:29 minutes 2:29 minutes Problem 78b Textbook Question Textbook Question Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).

f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)

