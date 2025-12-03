Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (sin⁻¹ x)² / √(1 - x²) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x⁴ - 1) / (x⁵ - 5x + 1) dx
∫ x / (x + √(x² + 2)) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(x + 4))
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−2cost) dt
∫7sin(θ/3) dθ
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))