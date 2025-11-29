Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
a. u = 1/(x + 1)
What is the value of the integral?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ e√x / √x dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x⁴ - 1) / (x⁵ - 5x + 1) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x / (x + √(x² + 2)) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(x + 4))