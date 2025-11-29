Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
∫ e√x / √x dx
∫ (sin⁻¹ x)² / √(1 - x²) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x / (x + √(x² + 2)) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(x + 4))
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx