31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)
(2, 7π/4)
(1, 2π/3)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.