Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following equations represents the orthogonal trajectories of the family of curves given by x^2 + 2y^2 = k^2?
A
x^2 - 2y^2 = C
B
x^2 + y^2 = C
C
x^2 + 2y^2 = C
D
y^2 - 2x^2 = C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of orthogonal trajectories. Orthogonal trajectories are curves that intersect a given family of curves at right angles. To find them, we need to determine the slope of the given family of curves and then find the negative reciprocal of that slope.
Step 2: Start with the given family of curves, x^2 + 2y^2 = k^2. Differentiate this equation implicitly with respect to x to find the slope of the tangent line to the curves. Use the chain rule for differentiation.
Step 3: After differentiating, you will obtain an expression for dy/dx, which represents the slope of the tangent line to the given family of curves. Specifically, differentiate x^2 to get 2x and differentiate 2y^2 to get 4y(dy/dx). Set the derivative equal to zero and solve for dy/dx.
Step 4: To find the orthogonal trajectories, replace dy/dx with its negative reciprocal. This new slope represents the orthogonal direction. Write a differential equation using this new slope.
Step 5: Solve the differential equation obtained in Step 4 to find the equation of the orthogonal trajectories. The solution will lead to the equation y^2 - 2x^2 = C, which represents the orthogonal trajectories of the given family of curves.
