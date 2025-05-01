Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functions satisfies the equation f(x)^2 + (f'(x))^2 = 1 for all real x?
A
f(x) = x
B
f(x) = sin(x)
C
f(x) = e^x
D
f(x) = cos(x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given equation f(x)^2 + (f'(x))^2 = 1. This equation implies that the sum of the square of the function and the square of its derivative must equal 1 for all real x.
Step 2: Test each candidate function by substituting it into the equation. Start with f(x) = sin(x). Compute f'(x), which is the derivative of sin(x). Using the derivative rule, f'(x) = cos(x). Substitute f(x) = sin(x) and f'(x) = cos(x) into the equation: sin(x)^2 + cos(x)^2 = 1.
Step 3: Recall the Pythagorean identity from trigonometry: sin(x)^2 + cos(x)^2 = 1. This confirms that f(x) = sin(x) satisfies the equation for all real x.
Step 4: Test the next candidate function, f(x) = cos(x). Compute f'(x), which is the derivative of cos(x). Using the derivative rule, f'(x) = -sin(x). Substitute f(x) = cos(x) and f'(x) = -sin(x) into the equation: cos(x)^2 + (-sin(x))^2 = 1.
Step 5: Again, use the Pythagorean identity: cos(x)^2 + sin(x)^2 = 1. This confirms that f(x) = cos(x) also satisfies the equation for all real x. The other functions, f(x) = x and f(x) = e^x, do not satisfy the equation because their derivatives and squares do not sum to 1 for all x.
