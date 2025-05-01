Which of the following statements is true about the differential form ( y 2 − 2 ⁢ x ⁢ y ) ⁢ d ⁢ x + ( x 2 − 2 ⁢ x ⁢ y ) ⁢ d ⁢ y on the plane, and what is the value of the line integral of this form along any path from ( 0 , 0 ) to ( 1 , 1 ) ?