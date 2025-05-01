Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Given the system of differential equations: dx/dt = z, dy/dt = x, dz/dt = y, which of the following is the general solution for x(t)?
A
x(t) = A \, ext{cos}(t) + B \, ext{sin}(t) + C \, ext{cos}(t)
B
x(t) = A \, e^{t} + B \, e^{-t} + C
C
x(t) = A \, ext{cos}(t) + B \, ext{sin}(t) + C \, ext{cosh}(t)
D
x(t) = A \, ext{cos}(t) + B \, ext{sin}(t) + C \, ext{cosh}(t)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given system of differential equations: dx/dt = z, dy/dt = x, dz/dt = y. Notice that the equations are interdependent, forming a cyclic relationship between x, y, and z.
Step 2: Differentiate dx/dt = z with respect to t to obtain d²x/dt² = dz/dt. Substitute dz/dt = y from the given system into this equation, resulting in d²x/dt² = y.
Step 3: Differentiate d²x/dt² = y with respect to t to obtain d³x/dt³ = dy/dt. Substitute dy/dt = x from the given system into this equation, resulting in d³x/dt³ = x.
Step 4: Recognize that d³x/dt³ = x is a third-order linear differential equation. Its characteristic equation is r³ - 1 = 0, which factors into (r - 1)(r² + r + 1) = 0. Solve for the roots: r = 1 and r = (-1 ± i√3)/2.
Step 5: Use the roots of the characteristic equation to construct the general solution for x(t). The real root r = 1 contributes a term involving e^t, while the complex roots contribute terms involving cos(t), sin(t), and cosh(t). The general solution is x(t) = A cos(t) + B sin(t) + C cosh(t).
