39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = 2
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^2,y=2−x, and y=0; about the y-axis
Function defined as an integral Write the integral that gives the length of the curve y = f(x) = ∫₀^x sin t dt on the interval [0,π]
Lengths of symmetric curves Suppose a curve is described by y=f(x) on the interval [−b, b], where f′ is continuous on [−b, b]. Show that if f is odd or f is even, then the length of the curve y=f(x) from x=−b to x=b is twice the length of the curve from x=0 to x=b. Use a geometric argument and prove it using integration.
Volume of a sphere Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the circle x²+y² = r² and the x-axis. A sphere of radius r is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis.
a. Use the shell method to verify that the volume of a sphere of radius r is 4/3 πr³.
b. Repeat part (a) using the disk method.
Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis.