Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with evaluating the line integral of the vector field F(x, y) = (2x, 3y) along the path C defined by r(t) = (t, t^2) for t in the interval [0, 1]. The line integral is given by ∫C F · dr, where F · dr represents the dot product of the vector field F and the differential displacement vector dr.