Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) ln( x ) \, dx
A
1/x + c
B
x ln( x ) - x + c
C
x^2 ln( x ) + c
D
ln( x^2 ) + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the natural logarithm function ln(x). To evaluate this integral, consider using integration by parts, which is based on the formula: ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du.
Step 2: Choose u = ln(x) and dv = dx. This choice is strategic because the derivative of ln(x) simplifies to 1/x, and dx is easy to integrate.
Step 3: Compute du and v. Since u = ln(x), then du = (1/x) dx. For dv = dx, integrating gives v = x.
Step 4: Substitute into the integration by parts formula: ∫ln(x) dx = uv - ∫v du. Replace u, v, and du with their respective expressions: ∫ln(x) dx = x ln(x) - ∫x * (1/x) dx.
Step 5: Simplify the remaining integral. Notice that x * (1/x) simplifies to 1, so ∫x * (1/x) dx = ∫1 dx = x. Therefore, the integral becomes x ln(x) - x + c, where c is the constant of integration.
