Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) ∫ w \, \ln(w) \, dw
A
w^2 \ln(w) + c
B
w \ln(w) - w + c
C
w^2 \ln(w)/2 + w^2/4 + c
D
w^2 \ln(w)/2 - w^2/4 + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫ w ln(w) dw requires the use of integration by parts. Recall the formula for integration by parts: ∫ u dv = uv - ∫ v du.
Step 2: Choose u = ln(w) and dv = w dw. This choice is made because the derivative of ln(w) simplifies to 1/w, and the integral of w dw is straightforward.
Step 3: Compute du and v. Differentiate u to get du = (1/w) dw. Integrate dv to get v = w^2 / 2.
Step 4: Substitute into the integration by parts formula. Using ∫ u dv = uv - ∫ v du, substitute u = ln(w), v = w^2 / 2, and du = (1/w) dw. This gives: ∫ w ln(w) dw = (w^2 / 2) ln(w) - ∫ (w^2 / 2)(1/w) dw.
Step 5: Simplify the remaining integral. The term ∫ (w^2 / 2)(1/w) dw simplifies to ∫ w/2 dw. Compute this integral and combine all terms, adding the constant of integration c at the end.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning