Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)∫ cos^{-1}(x) \, dx
A
x \, cos^{-1}(x) - \sqrt{1 - x^2} + c
B
cos^{-1}(x) + c
C
x \, cos^{-1}(x) + \sqrt{1 - x^2} + c
D
x \, sin^{-1}(x) + \sqrt{1 - x^2} + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the inverse cosine function, cos^{-1}(x). To solve this, we use integration by parts, which is based on the formula: ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du.
Step 2: Choose u = cos^{-1}(x) and dv = dx. This means du = -1 / √(1 - x^2) dx (the derivative of cos^{-1}(x)) and v = x (the integral of dx).
Step 3: Apply the integration by parts formula: ∫ cos^{-1}(x) dx = u * v - ∫ v * du. Substitute u = cos^{-1}(x), v = x, and du = -1 / √(1 - x^2) dx into the formula.
Step 4: Simplify the expression: x * cos^{-1}(x) - ∫ x * (-1 / √(1 - x^2)) dx. This simplifies further to x * cos^{-1}(x) + ∫ x / √(1 - x^2) dx.
Step 5: Evaluate the remaining integral ∫ x / √(1 - x^2) dx. Recognize that this integral simplifies to -√(1 - x^2) (using substitution or recognizing it as a standard integral). Combine the results to get the final expression: x * cos^{-1}(x) - √(1 - x^2) + c.
