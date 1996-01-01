11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(t) = -3y + 9, y(0) = 4
2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) = (2t+1)(y²+1)
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
y'(t) = 2t²/(y² − 1), y(0) = 0
y′(t) + 2y = 6
z(x) = (z² + 4)/(x² + 16), z(4) = 2
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = 4x csc y, y(0) = π/2
{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for an epidemic When an infected person is introduced into a closed and otherwise healthy community, the number of people who contract the disease (in the absence of any intervention) may be modeled by the logistic equation
dP/dt=kP(1−P/A),P0=P_0,
where K is a positive infection rate, A is the number of people in the community, and P0 is the number of infected people at t=0. The model also assumes no recovery.
a. Find the solution of the initial value problem, for t≥0, in terms of K, A, and P0.