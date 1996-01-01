2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) + 2y = 6
2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) + 2y = 6
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The general solution of the separable equation y'(t) = t/(y' + 10y⁴) can be expressed explicitly with y in terms of t.
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
z(x) = (z² + 4)/(x² + 16), z(4) = 2
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = 4x csc y, y(0) = π/2
42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
a. Find the general solution of the equation.
y'(t) = t²/(y² + 1); y(−1) = 1, y(0) = 0, y(−1) = −1
42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
a. Find the general solution of the equation.
e⁻ʸᐟ²y'(x) = 4x sin x² − x; y(0) = 0, y(0) = ln(1/4), y(√(π/2)) = 0
brOrthogonal trajectories Two curves are orthogonal to each other if their tangent lines are perpendicular at each point of intersection. A family of curves forms orthogonal trajectories with another family of curves if each curve in one family is orthogonal to each curve in the other family. Use the following steps to find the orthogonal trajectories of the family of ellipses 2x² + y² = a²
b. The family of trajectories orthogonal to 2x² + y² = a² satisfies the differential equation dy/dx = y/(2x). Why?