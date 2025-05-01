Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given dy/dt = 6e^{-0.08(t-5)^2}, by how much does y change as t changes from t = 1 to t = 6?
A
y increases by approximately 30.0
B
y increases by approximately 24.5
C
y does not change
D
y decreases by approximately 24.5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the change in y over a given interval of t. This requires integrating the derivative dy/dt = 6e^{-0.08(t-5)^2} over the interval [1, 6].
Step 2: Set up the definite integral to calculate the change in y: ∫[1,6] 6e^{-0.08(t-5)^2} dt. This integral represents the total change in y as t moves from 1 to 6.
Step 3: Observe that the integrand, 6e^{-0.08(t-5)^2}, is a Gaussian-like function centered at t = 5. This means the majority of the contribution to the integral will occur near t = 5, and the function decays rapidly as t moves away from 5.
Step 4: Use numerical integration techniques (such as Simpson's Rule or a calculator) to evaluate the definite integral. Analytical integration may be challenging due to the exponential term, so numerical methods are preferred.
Step 5: After evaluating the integral, interpret the result as the total change in y over the interval [1, 6]. Compare the computed value to the provided answer choices to determine the correct one.
Related Videos
Related Practice