Step 1: Start by finding dx/dt and dy/dt. Since x = e^t, differentiate x with respect to t to get dx/dt = e^t. For y = t e^{-t}, use the product rule to differentiate y with respect to t: dy/dt = d(t)/dt * e^{-t} + t * d(e^{-t})/dt = 1 * e^{-t} + t * (-e^{-t}) = e^{-t} - t e^{-t}.