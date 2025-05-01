Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Which concept is fundamental in determining the derivative of a function as a new function?
A
Integration by parts
B
The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
C
The limit definition of the derivative
D
The Mean Value Theorem
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the derivative of a function is defined as the rate of change of the function with respect to its independent variable. This is a fundamental concept in Calculus.
Step 2: Recall the limit definition of the derivative, which is expressed as: . This definition uses the concept of limits to calculate the instantaneous rate of change.
Step 3: Recognize that the limit definition of the derivative is the foundation for all derivative calculations. It provides the basis for understanding how derivatives are computed and why they represent the slope of the tangent line to the curve at a given point.
Step 4: Note that other concepts mentioned, such as the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Integration by Parts, and the Mean Value Theorem, are important in Calculus but are not directly related to defining the derivative as a new function.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the limit definition of the derivative, as it is the fundamental concept for determining the derivative of a function.
