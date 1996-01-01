9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
40. ∫ e^√x dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
40. ∫ e^√x dx
48. Integral of sec³x Use integration by parts to show that:
∫ sec³x dx = (1/2) secx tanx + (1/2) ∫ secx dx
49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:
55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx
58. Two Methods Evaluate ∫(from 0 to π/3) sin(x) · ln(cos(x)) dx in the following two ways:
b. Use substitution.
60. Two Methods
a. Evaluate ∫(x · ln(x²)) dx using the substitution u = x² and evaluating ∫(ln(u)) du.