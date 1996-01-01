50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
53. ∫ lnⁿ(x) dx = x lnⁿ(x) - n ∫ lnⁿ⁻¹(x) dx
54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:
55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx
58. Two Methods Evaluate ∫(from 0 to π/3) sin(x) · ln(cos(x)) dx in the following two ways:
b. Use substitution.
60. Two Methods
c. Verify that your answers to parts (a) and (b) are consistent.
62. Two integration methods Evaluate ∫ sin x cos x dx using integration by parts. Then evaluate the integral using a substitution. Reconcile your answers
79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
79. ∫ x sin⁻¹(2x) dx