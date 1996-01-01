9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx
32. ∫ from 0 to 1 x² 2ˣ dx
36. ∫ from 0 to ln2 x eˣ dx
38. ∫ x² ln²(x) dx
48. Integral of sec³x Use integration by parts to show that:
∫ sec³x dx = (1/2) secx tanx + (1/2) ∫ secx dx
49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0