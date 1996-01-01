49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
53. ∫ lnⁿ(x) dx = x lnⁿ(x) - n ∫ lnⁿ⁻¹(x) dx
54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:
55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx
60. Two Methods
a. Evaluate ∫(x · ln(x²)) dx using the substitution u = x² and evaluating ∫(ln(u)) du.
60. Two Methods
c. Verify that your answers to parts (a) and (b) are consistent.
62. Two integration methods Evaluate ∫ sin x cos x dx using integration by parts. Then evaluate the integral using a substitution. Reconcile your answers