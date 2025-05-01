Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
If a function f is continuous on (−∞, ∞), which of the following statements is true about its graph?
A
The graph of f is defined only for positive x-values.
B
The graph of f must be a straight line.
C
The graph of f can have removable discontinuities.
D
The graph of f has no breaks, holes, or jumps on (−∞, ∞).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of continuity. A function f is continuous on an interval if there are no breaks, holes, or jumps in its graph over that interval. This means the function is defined and smooth everywhere within the interval.
Step 2: Analyze the given interval (−∞, ∞). Since the function is continuous on the entire real number line, it implies that the graph of f is smooth and uninterrupted for all x-values, including both positive and negative x-values.
Step 3: Address the incorrect options: (a) The graph of f is defined only for positive x-values. This is false because the function is continuous on (−∞, ∞), meaning it is defined for all x-values, not just positive ones. (b) The graph of f must be a straight line. This is false because continuity does not imply linearity; the graph can be curved or nonlinear as long as it is smooth. (c) The graph of f can have removable discontinuities. This is false because removable discontinuities are breaks in the graph, which contradicts the definition of continuity.
Step 4: Confirm the correct statement: The graph of f has no breaks, holes, or jumps on (−∞, ∞). This aligns with the definition of continuity, as the function is smooth and uninterrupted over the entire real number line.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: The graph of f has no breaks, holes, or jumps on (−∞, ∞). This is the defining characteristic of a continuous function over the given interval.
