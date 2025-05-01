Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Given a table of values for a function f(x, y), which of the following best describes how to estimate the mixed partial derivative f_{xy}(3, 2)?
A
Take the average of f(3, 2) and f(3, 2.2) from the table.
B
Compute the difference quotient of f_x with respect to y near (3, 2) using the table values.
C
Differentiate f(x, y) with respect to x twice using the table values.
D
Multiply the values of f_x(3, 2) and f_x(3, 2.2) from the table.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mixed partial derivatives. The mixed partial derivative f_{xy}(x, y) represents the rate of change of the partial derivative of f with respect to x (denoted as f_x) as y changes. It is computed by first differentiating f with respect to x and then differentiating the result with respect to y.
Step 2: Recall the definition of a difference quotient. To estimate a derivative using table values, we use the difference quotient, which approximates the rate of change of a function. For example, the partial derivative f_x can be approximated as (f(x+h, y) - f(x, y)) / h, where h is a small increment in x.
Step 3: To estimate f_{xy}(3, 2), first compute f_x at nearby values of y using the table. For example, calculate f_x(3, 2) and f_x(3, 2.2) using the difference quotient formula: f_x(3, y) ≈ (f(3+h, y) - f(3, y)) / h, where h is a small increment in x.
Step 4: Once f_x(3, 2) and f_x(3, 2.2) are computed, use the difference quotient again to approximate the rate of change of f_x with respect to y. This is done by calculating (f_x(3, 2.2) - f_x(3, 2)) / Δy, where Δy is the difference between 2.2 and 2.
Step 5: The result from Step 4 provides an estimate for the mixed partial derivative f_{xy}(3, 2). This approach aligns with the correct answer: 'Compute the difference quotient of f_x with respect to y near (3, 2) using the table values.'
