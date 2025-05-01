Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about the graph of y=ln|x^2-1| in the interval (-1,1)?
A
The function y=ln|x^2-1| is increasing throughout the interval (-1,1).
B
The function y=ln|x^2-1| has a vertical asymptote at x=0 in (-1,1).
C
The function y=ln|x^2-1| is continuous and defined for all x in (-1,1).
D
The function y=ln|x^2-1| is not defined for any x in (-1,1).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the function y = ln|x^2 - 1|. The natural logarithm function ln(u) is only defined for u > 0. Therefore, we need to determine where the expression |x^2 - 1| is positive.
Step 2: Evaluate the expression x^2 - 1. Factorize it as (x - 1)(x + 1). This shows that x^2 - 1 changes sign at x = -1 and x = 1.
Step 3: Consider the interval (-1, 1). Within this interval, x^2 - 1 is negative because both factors (x - 1) and (x + 1) are negative for x in (-1, 1). Thus, |x^2 - 1| = -(x^2 - 1), which is still negative.
Step 4: Since |x^2 - 1| is negative throughout the interval (-1, 1), the argument of the natural logarithm function ln|x^2 - 1| is not valid (ln is undefined for non-positive values).
Step 5: Conclude that the function y = ln|x^2 - 1| is not defined for any x in the interval (-1, 1). This is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning