Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of the function f is shown above. What is lim_{x \to -1} f(f(x))?
A
f(f(-1))
B
\lim_{x \to f(-1)} f(x)
C
\lim_{x \to -1} f(x)
D
f(\lim_{x \to -1} f(x))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to evaluate the limit of the composite function \( \lim_{x \to -1} f(f(x)) \). This involves understanding the behavior of \( f(x) \) as \( x \to -1 \), and then applying \( f \) to the result of that limit.
Step 2: Begin by finding \( \lim_{x \to -1} f(x) \). Look at the graph of \( f(x) \) and determine the value that \( f(x) \) approaches as \( x \to -1 \). This is the first step in solving the composite limit.
Step 3: Once \( \lim_{x \to -1} f(x) \) is determined, denote this value as \( L \). Now, the problem reduces to evaluating \( f(L) \), where \( L \) is the limit found in the previous step.
Step 4: To compute \( f(L) \), use the graph of \( f(x) \) again. Locate the value of \( f(x) \) at \( x = L \). This gives the final result of the composite limit.
Step 5: Conclude that \( \lim_{x \to -1} f(f(x)) = f(\lim_{x \to -1} f(x)) \). This is the correct answer, as it follows the definition of limits and the behavior of composite functions.
