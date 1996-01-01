The scent of a certain air freshener evaporates at a rate proportional to the amount of the air freshener present. Half of the air freshener evaporates within hours of being sprayed. If the scent of the air freshener is undetectable once has evaporated, how long will the scent of the air freshener last?
is invested in an account that earns interest at a rate of and is compounded continuously. Find the particular solution that describes the growth of this account in dollars after years. Hint: When interest is compounded continuously, it grows exponentially with a growth constant equivalent to the interest rate.
A pie is removed from an oven and its temperature is and placed into a refrigerator whose temperature is constantly . After hour in the refrigerator, the pie is . What is the temperature of the pie hours after being placed in the refrigerator?
Explain how to solve a separable differential equation of the form
g(t)y'(y) = h(t)
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
e⁴ᵗy'(t) = 5
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t