is invested in an account that earns interest at a rate of and is compounded continuously. Find the particular solution that describes the growth of this account in dollars after years. Hint: When interest is compounded continuously, it grows exponentially with a growth constant equivalent to the interest rate.
A pie is removed from an oven and its temperature is and placed into a refrigerator whose temperature is constantly . After hour in the refrigerator, the pie is . What is the temperature of the pie hours after being placed in the refrigerator?
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
e⁴ᵗy'(t) = 5
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
(t² + 1)³yy'(t) = t(y² + 4)