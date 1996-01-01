What is a separable first-order differential equation?
Explain how to solve a separable differential equation of the form
g(t)y'(y) = h(t)
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
e⁴ᵗy'(t) = 5
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = eᵗʸ, y(0) = 1
y'(t) = yeᵗ, y(0) = −1