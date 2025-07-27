Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
3–6. Setting up arc length integrals Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to x that gives the length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 2 cos 3x on [−π,π]
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A hole of radius r≤R is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a bullet. The bullet is formed by revolving the parabola y = 6(1−x²/R²) about the y-axis, where 0≤x≤R.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
"Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A pyramid is a solid of revolution. "
"Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The volume of a hemisphere can be computed using the disk method. "
Use calculus to find the volume of a tetrahedron (pyramid with four triangular faces), all of whose edges have length 4.