3–6. Setting up arc length integrals Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to x that gives the length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 2 cos 3x on [−π,π]
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A hole of radius r≤R is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a bullet. The bullet is formed by revolving the parabola y = 6(1−x²/R²) about the y-axis, where 0≤x≤R.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
In the design of solid objects (both artificial and natural), the ratio of the surface area to the volume of the object is important. Animals typically generate heat at a rate proportional to their volume and lose heat at a rate proportional to their surface area. Therefore, animals with a low SAV ratio tend to retain heat, whereas animals with a high SAV ratio (such as children and hummingbirds) lose heat relatively quickly.
a. What is the SAV ratio of a cube with side lengths a?
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the curves y=x^2 and y=2−x^2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
"Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A pyramid is a solid of revolution. "