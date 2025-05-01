Now substitute the result of the inner integral into the outer integral: \( \int_0^3 2x [\ln(x^2+1) - \ln(x^2)] \, dx \). Simplify the logarithmic expression using the property \( \ln(a) - \ln(b) = \ln(\frac{a}{b}) \), and then proceed to evaluate the outer integral. Use substitution or integration by parts as needed to complete the calculation.