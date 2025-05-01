Step 4: Compute the areas geometrically. The curve \( y = 3x - 2 \) forms a triangle below the x-axis from \( x = 0 \) to \( x = \frac{2}{3} \), and a trapezoid above the x-axis from \( x = \frac{2}{3} \) to \( x = 9 \). Use the formulas for the area of a triangle and trapezoid to calculate these areas.