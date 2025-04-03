Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
10:45 minutes
Problem 3.7.14
Textbook Question
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to x. Remember that y is a function of x, so when differentiating terms involving y, use the chain rule.
Differentiate the left side: For x cos(2x + 3y), use the product rule. The derivative of x is 1, and the derivative of cos(2x + 3y) is -sin(2x + 3y) multiplied by the derivative of the inside function, which is 2 + 3(dy/dx).
Differentiate the right side: For y sin x, use the product rule again. The derivative of y is dy/dx, and the derivative of sin x is cos x.
Set the derivatives from both sides equal to each other. This will give you an equation involving dy/dx.
Solve the resulting equation for dy/dx to find the derivative of y with respect to x.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. It involves differentiating both sides of an equation with respect to a variable, often x, while treating other variables, like y, as implicit functions of x. This method is essential when dealing with equations where y cannot be easily isolated.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. In implicit differentiation, the chain rule is often applied when differentiating terms involving y, as y is considered a function of x.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Trigonometric Derivatives
Trigonometric derivatives are formulas used to find the derivatives of trigonometric functions such as sine, cosine, and tangent. For example, the derivative of sin(x) is cos(x), and the derivative of cos(x) is -sin(x). In implicit differentiation problems involving trigonometric functions, these derivatives are crucial for correctly differentiating terms like x cos(2x + 3y) and y sin x.
Recommended video:
06:35
Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Watch next
Master Finding The Implicit Derivative with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice