Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, r is given implicitly in terms of θ, so we differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to θ, treating r as a function of θ, and then solve for dr/dθ. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Power Rule for Differentiation The power rule is a basic rule in calculus used to differentiate functions of the form x^n, where n is a real number. The derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). In this problem, terms like θ^(2/3) and θ^(3/4) require applying the power rule to find their derivatives with respect to θ. Recommended video: 04:02 04:02 The Power Rule