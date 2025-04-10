Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. It involves differentiating both sides of an equation with respect to a variable, typically x, while treating other variables as implicit functions of x. This method is essential for equations where y is not isolated. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

First Derivative (dy/dx) The first derivative, dy/dx, represents the rate of change of y with respect to x. In the context of implicit differentiation, it involves applying the chain rule to differentiate terms involving y, treating y as a function of x. Solving for dy/dx is crucial for understanding the slope of the curve defined by the implicit equation. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema