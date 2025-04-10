Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
12:21 minutes
Problem 3.7.22
Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
y² – 2x = 1 – 2y
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by differentiating both sides of the equation y² - 2x = 1 - 2y with respect to x. Remember to apply implicit differentiation, which means treating y as a function of x.
Differentiate the left side: The derivative of y² with respect to x is 2y(dy/dx) using the chain rule, and the derivative of -2x is -2.
Differentiate the right side: The derivative of 1 is 0, and the derivative of -2y with respect to x is -2(dy/dx) using the chain rule.
Set the derivatives equal: 2y(dy/dx) - 2 = -2(dy/dx). Solve this equation for dy/dx to find the first derivative.
To find the second derivative d²y/dx², differentiate the expression for dy/dx with respect to x again. Use implicit differentiation and substitute dy/dx from the previous step where necessary. Simplify the expression to write d²y/dx² in terms of x and y.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. It involves differentiating both sides of an equation with respect to a variable, typically x, while treating other variables as implicit functions of x. This method is essential for equations where y is not isolated.
First Derivative (dy/dx)
The first derivative, dy/dx, represents the rate of change of y with respect to x. In the context of implicit differentiation, it involves applying the chain rule to differentiate terms involving y, treating y as a function of x. Solving for dy/dx is crucial for understanding the slope of the curve defined by the implicit equation.
Second Derivative (d²y/dx²)
The second derivative, d²y/dx², provides information about the curvature or concavity of the graph of a function. After finding dy/dx using implicit differentiation, d²y/dx² is obtained by differentiating dy/dx again with respect to x, applying the chain rule and product rule as necessary. This derivative helps in analyzing the behavior of the function's graph, such as identifying points of inflection.
