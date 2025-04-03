Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. It involves differentiating both sides of an equation with respect to a variable, often x, while treating other variables as implicit functions of x. This method is essential when dealing with equations where y is not isolated. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

First Derivative (dy/dx) The first derivative, dy/dx, represents the rate of change of y with respect to x. It is found by applying implicit differentiation to the given equation. In this context, it involves differentiating each term of the equation with respect to x and solving for dy/dx, which provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any point (x, y). Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema