What test is advisable if a series involves a factorial term?
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2k⁴ + k) / (4k⁴ − 8k)
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) 5 / (2 + lnk)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−7)ᵏ / k!
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞) (3ᵏ⁺⁴) / (5ᵏ⁻²)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ × k / (k³ + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))