Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 2.6.85
Textbook Question
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the expression involves a difference of square roots, which can be challenging to evaluate directly as x approaches infinity. To simplify, consider multiplying and dividing by the conjugate of the expression.
Step 2: The conjugate of the expression √(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1) is √(x² + 25) + √(x² − 1). Multiply and divide the original expression by this conjugate to rationalize the numerator.
Step 3: After multiplying by the conjugate, the expression becomes [(√(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1)) * (√(x² + 25) + √(x² − 1))] / (√(x² + 25) + √(x² − 1)). This simplifies the numerator using the difference of squares formula: a² - b² = (a - b)(a + b).
Step 4: The numerator simplifies to (x² + 25) - (x² - 1), which further simplifies to 26. The expression now is 26 / (√(x² + 25) + √(x² − 1)).
Step 5: Evaluate the limit of the simplified expression as x approaches infinity. As x becomes very large, the dominant term in the denominator is x, so the expression approximates to 26 / (2x). The limit of this expression as x approaches infinity is 0.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve finding the behavior of a function as the variable approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept helps determine the end behavior of functions, which is crucial for understanding asymptotic behavior and horizontal asymptotes. In this context, it involves analyzing how the expression behaves as x becomes very large.
Conjugate Multiplication
Multiplying by the conjugate is a technique used to simplify expressions, especially those involving square roots. By multiplying the numerator and denominator by the conjugate, we can eliminate the square roots, making it easier to evaluate limits. This method is particularly useful in rationalizing differences of square roots, as seen in the given problem.
Simplifying radical expressions involves manipulating expressions to make them easier to work with, often by removing radicals from the denominator or combining like terms. In the context of limits, simplification can reveal dominant terms that dictate the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity, allowing for easier limit evaluation.
