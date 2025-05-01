Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the double integral of f(x, y) = x + y over the region R bounded by x = 0, x = 1, y = 0, and y = 2.
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with evaluating the double integral of f(x, y) = x + y over the region R. The region R is defined by the boundaries x = 0, x = 1, y = 0, and y = 2. This means the region is a rectangle in the xy-plane.
Step 2: Set up the double integral. The integral can be written as: . Here, the inner integral is with respect to y, and the outer integral is with respect to x.
Step 3: Evaluate the inner integral. Focus on the inner integral first: . Since x is treated as a constant with respect to y, split the integral into two parts: . Evaluate each term separately.
Step 4: Substitute the results of the inner integral into the outer integral. After evaluating the inner integral, you will have an expression in terms of x. Substitute this result into the outer integral: . Then, proceed to evaluate the outer integral.
Step 5: Simplify the result. After evaluating the outer integral, simplify the expression to find the final value of the double integral. This will give you the total value of the integral over the region R.
