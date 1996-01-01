37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ tanh²x dx (Hint: Use an identity.)
57–58. Two ways
Evaluate the following integrals two ways.
a. Simplify the integrand first and then integrate.
b. Change variables (let u = ln x), integrate, and then simplify your answer. Verify that both methods give the same answer.
∫ (sinh (ln x)) / x dx
Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
Solid of revolution Compute the volume of the solid of revolution that results when the region in Exercise 85 is revolved about the x-axis.