37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ (cosh z) / (sinh² z) dz
57–58. Two ways
Evaluate the following integrals two ways.
a. Simplify the integrand first and then integrate.
b. Change variables (let u = ln x), integrate, and then simplify your answer. Verify that both methods give the same answer.
∫ (sinh (ln x)) / x dx
Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
Solid of revolution Compute the volume of the solid of revolution that results when the region in Exercise 85 is revolved about the x-axis.
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
61–62. Points of intersection and area
b. Compute the area of the region described.
f(x) = sinh x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and x = ln 3