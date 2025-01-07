Table of contents
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
3:41 minutes
Problem 80a
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=3e^x+10 / e^x
Verified Solution
3m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This analysis helps determine the end behavior of the function, which is crucial for identifying horizontal asymptotes. For example, if the limit of f(x) as x approaches infinity is a finite number, it indicates that the function approaches a horizontal line at that value.
Horizontal Asymptotes
Horizontal asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. They represent the value that the function stabilizes at, indicating the long-term behavior of the function. A function can have one or two horizontal asymptotes, depending on its limits at both ends of the x-axis.
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions, such as f(x) = 3e^x + 10 / e^x, exhibit rapid growth or decay based on the base of the exponent. In this case, as x approaches infinity, the term involving e^x dominates, influencing the limit and the identification of horizontal asymptotes. Understanding the properties of exponential functions is essential for analyzing their limits and asymptotic behavior.
