Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This analysis helps determine the end behavior of the function, which is crucial for identifying horizontal asymptotes. For example, if the limit of f(x) as x approaches infinity is a finite number, it indicates that the function approaches a horizontal line at that value.

Horizontal Asymptotes Horizontal asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. They represent the value that the function stabilizes at, indicating the long-term behavior of the function. A function can have one or two horizontal asymptotes, depending on its limits at both ends of the x-axis.