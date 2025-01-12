The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh ⁡ ( x ) \cosh\left(x\right) , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh ⁡ ( x ) = e x + e − x 2 \cosh\left(x\right)=\frac{e^{x}+e^{-x}}{2} .



