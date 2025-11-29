In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y = (sin θ)^√θ
Master Logarithmic Differentiation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y = (sin θ)^√θ
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
124. x^(sin y) = ln y
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
126. eʸ = y^(ln x)
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=(x+1)x
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=(xx+2)32(x2−4)
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=tanxx