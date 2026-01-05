In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)
27. y = (((t+1)(t-1))/((t-2)(t+3)))^5, t>2
29. y = (sin θ)^√θ
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)
126. eʸ = y^(ln x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=(x+1)x