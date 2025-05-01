Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
g (x) = x^ In x; a = e
Find f′(1) when f(x) = x^(1/x).
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
h (x) = x^√x; a = 4
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (x²+1)³ / (x⁴+7)⁸(2x+1)⁷
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (4 sin x+2)^cos x; a = π
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = x^√x+1
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^10x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)¹⁰ / (2x-4)⁸
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^In x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3