Indefinite Integrals Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative gives the integrand. They are expressed without limits and include a constant of integration, typically denoted as 'C'. The process of finding an indefinite integral is often referred to as antiderivation, and it is essential for solving problems in calculus involving area under curves and accumulation of quantities. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Change of Variables Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand. By substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or when the integrand can be expressed in terms of a simpler function. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Changing Geometries