Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ (sin⁵ 𝓍 + 3 sin³ 𝓍― sin 𝓍) cos 𝓍 d𝓍
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.
Find g(θ) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(θ)=∫(5sec2θ−2csc2θ)dθ
Find g(x) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(x)=∫(sin2x−100cscxcotx+cos2x)dx